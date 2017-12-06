Ratings: The Voice, Will & Grace Christmas Episode Dominate Tuesday

Will & Grace‘s Christmas-themed episode on Tuesday delivered 7.1 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, up 25 percent and two tenths from its most recent Thursday outing, and matching its best-since-premiere audience.

Leading out of that, Superstore (4.4 mil/1.1) ticked up with its own holiday ep.

Bookending the sitcoms, The Voice (9.9 mil/1.8) was steady week-to-week, while Chicago Med (6.6 mil/1.1) slipped 16 percent and two tenths without a This Is Us lead-in.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Versus their last “normal” episodes, The Flash (2.2 mil/0.8) was steady while Legends of Tomorrow (1.6 mil/0.6) is currently up a tick.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (4.5 mil/1.0), The Mick (2.5 mil/0.8) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine No. 99 (2 mil/0.7) were all steady in the demo, though the sitcoms drew their No. 2 and best audiences of the season, respectively.

ABC | The Mayor (2.7 mil/0.7) was steady and Fresh Off the Boat (3.8 mil/0.9) slipped two tenths, while The Middle No. 200 (5.8 mil/1.2), black-ish (4 mil/1.0) and Kevin Probably (2.6 mil/0.6) each dipped a tenth, with the latter matching lows.

