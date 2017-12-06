Twilight Zone Revival Ordered to Series at CBS All Access, With Get Out's Jordan Peele Among the EPs

CBS All Access is officially journeying back to a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind.

The streaming service on Wednesday announced that it has ordered to series The Twilight Zone, a “modern reimagining” of the classic sci-fi anthology to be executive-produced by Jordan Peele (Get Out), Simon Kinberg (Legion) and Marco Ramirez (Marvel’s The Defenders). Word of the official green light comes just one month after CBS CEO Leslie Moonves announced the network’s plans to revive the Rod Serling-hosted classic via All Access.

“Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences,” Peele said in a statement. Added Kinberg: “The Twilight Zone was a touchstone in my life. The opportunity to continue its lineage is a dream come true, and I’m so thrilled to be doing it with Jordan, Marco and the team at CBS All Access.”

“The original The Twilight Zone bridged science-fiction, horror and fantasy together to explore human nature and provide social commentary in a way that audiences had never seen before,” CBS All Access EVP Julie McNamara said. “Under the auspices of Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez, and with the creative freedom that the CBS All Access platform affords, this is an incredible opportunity to bring today’s audiences a modern reimagining of this iconic series.”

The original Twilight Zone ran for five seasons on CBS between 1959 and 1964. It has been revived twice in the past: Once in the mid-1980s on CBS and again in the early 2000s on UPN. A revival was last in the works in 2012, with Bryan Singer (House) attached, but that project ultimately fell through.