Once Upon a Time Video: Rumple Has the Last Word, and It's a WTF Doozy!

The craziest thing about this exclusive Once Upon a Time sneak peek comes at the very, very end — and dearie, it is worth the wait.

In the next episode of the ABC series, titled “One Little Tear” and airing Friday at 8/7c, jailbird Victoria (played by Gabrielle Anwar) aims to strike a deal with Weaver (Robert Carlyle) in an attempt to free herself from jail and tend to her other daughter. But to do so, as seen in the clip above, Victoria must get the Seattle police detective to reveal his true self to her — which in and of itself would have been entertaining.

Similarly, what Victoria dangles in front of he whom she knows to be Rumplestiltskin, to coax him out of “hiding,” serves up quite the bit of plot movement as well.

But wait for it. Because Rumple will have the last word in this negotiation of sorts, and I challenge anyone to predict what it is. But sure, get in your guess now, and then hit PLAY above.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jacinda and Nick share an exchange that could alter her future with Henry while in a flashback, Mother Gothel offers to help Lady Tremaine’s family.

