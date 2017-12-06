New Girl: Meet Schmidt and Cece's Daughter Ruth — 2018 FIRST LOOK

New Girl‘s obsolete title will regain some relevancy when the Fox comedy returns with its seventh and final season next year.

When we reunite with the gang (following a four-year time jump) Schmidt and Cece will be doting over their now-3 year old daughter, Ruth — although, technically, pops will be doing more of the doting.

With Cece’s career taking off, “Schmidt is a stay-at-home-dad now,” shares portrayer Max Greenfield. “He really enjoys being a dad. He’s also a control freak and he wants to control the environment — because the environment’s gotta be right. He’s sort of like, ‘I think it’d just be better if I was here.'”

Greenfield assures fans that parenthood hasn’t completely softened his alter ego. “The writers have done a really good job of keeping enough of Schmidt while letting you see see that [Ruth] is his entire world.”

New Girl’s eight-episode farewell season will bow on Fox in winter/spring.