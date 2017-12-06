Kingdom's Jonathan Tucker Joins Showtime Drama Pilot City on a Hill

Kingdom‘s Jonathan Tucker is getting into the ring with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, joining the duo’s Showtime drama pilot City on a Hill, TVLine has learned.

Exec-produced by Affleck, Damon and Chuck MacLean, the prospective series is a fictional account of what was referred to as the “Boston Miracle.” In the early ’90s, corruption and racism was the norm in Boston, until an African-American district attorney (Underground‘s Aldis Hodge) from Brooklyn arrives in the city, advocating change. He forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran (Kevin Bacon) who is invested in maintaining the status quo. Together they take on a family of armored car robbers in a case that eventually upends the city’s criminal justice system.

Tucker will play the series-regular role of Frankie Ryan, who is the older brother of Jimmy (Halt and Catch Fire‘s Mark O’Brien) and his keeper most of the time. On the surface, he looks like a normal working class guy in Boston, married with kids. However, Frankie is also the leader of the Two Saints gang that specializes in armored car robberies.

In addition to the just-wrapped Kingdom, Tucker’s lengthy list of TV credits also includes American Gods, The Black Donnellys, Justified, Parenthood, Hannibal and Royal Pains. He recently booked a recurring role in the second season of HBO’s Westworld.