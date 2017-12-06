Transparent: Jeffrey Tambor Has 'No Plans to Quit' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations, Despite Earlier Remarks

Jeffrey Tambor isn’t giving up on Transparent without a fight — or so it seems, according to a new report from The New York Times.

In the wake of multiple sexual harassment allegations, Tambor on Nov. 19 issued a statement criticizing the “politicalized atmosphere” on the set of the Amazon dramedy, saying, “I don’t see how I can return to Transparent” and signaling his own departure. Now, a representative for the actor tells the Times that Tambor has “no plans to quit,” leaving the series in a state of limbo as the streamer’s investigation into multiple harassment claims marches on.

According to Tambor’s publicist, Allan Mayer, the actor’s earlier statement was meant to say that “it’s very hard for him to see how he can possibly return,” but clarified that “no final decision for next year has been made, either by Jeffrey or by Amazon.”

As early as Nov. 14, the Transparent writers were said to be contemplating a version of Season 5 without Tambor. It was later reported that series creator Jill Soloway was wrestling with the idea of killing off Tambor’s Maura.

On Nov. 16, Tambor was accused of sexual harassment by his Transparent co-star Trace Lysette, who says that, in addition to making a comment about a sexual attack, the actor cornered her on the set in Season 2 and pressed his groin against her. Lysette called on Amazon to fire the multiple Emmy winner and “let the show go on.” Earlier that month, Tambor’s former assistant Van Barnes also accused the actor of groping and making lewd comments — allegations that Tambor called “baseless” at the time. Barnes’ complaints prompted Amazon to launch an investigation that Soloway supported.

Since Tambor was initially believed to have quit the series, the first non-transgender accuser, makeup artist Tamara Delbridge, came forward saying that Tambor forcibly kissed her on the set of the 2001 film Never Again. In response, Tambor said, “I have absolutely no recollection of anything like this incident ever happening. If it did, it wasn’t meant as anything more than an enthusiastic farewell and gratitude for a job well done at the end of a shoot.”