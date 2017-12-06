TVLine Items: Kevin Zegers Joins FTWD, Jennie Garth on The Mick and More

Fear the Walking Dead continues to revamp its Season 4 ensemble.

Kevin Zegers (Notorious, Gracepoint) is the latest actor to join the cast of the AMC drama, our sister site Deadline reports. No details about his character are available.

RELATEDFear the Walking Dead Showrunner to Step Down After Season 3

As previously reported, Season 4 of FTWD will also welcome new series regulars Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman and The Walking Dead transplant Lennie James.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Beverly Hills, 90210 vet Jennie Garth will guest-star in The Mick‘s Jan. 2 episode as a pretentious, New Age parent who is also named Jennie Garth, our sister site Variety reports.

* Epix has renewed the spy drama Berlin Station for Season 3.

* OWN’s upcoming 10-episode drama Love Is ___ has cast Michele Weaver (Switched at Birth) and Will Catlett (Black Lightning) as a modern-day power couple balancing successful careers and a beautiful family in the world of black Hollywood. The series draws inspiration from the real-life relationship between executive producers Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil (Black Lightning, Being Mary Jane).

* Pop has given a pilot order to the comedy The Demons of Dorian Gunn, about a disgraced New York socialite “who discovers he’s descended from a long line of demon hunters and is forced to abandon his life of leisure to protect humanity from monsters as they emerge from the gates of hell.” The project hails from writers Evan Greenspoon and Brandon Scott Jones (Upright Citizens Brigade) and executive producer Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones).