Supernatural Photos: Wayward Sisters Gather in Spinoff's Backdoor Pilot

Wayward Sisters‘ girl power is on full display in more than two dozen photos from the potential Supernatural spinoff.

In the backdoor pilot — penned by co-showrunner Andrew Dabb and writer Robert Berens — Sheriff Jody Mills (played by Kim Rhodes) and a group of troubled young women, all of them orphaned by supernatural tragedy, team up as a supreme monster-fighting force. Teens Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton) and Alex Jones (Katherine Ramdeen) will be joined by psychic Missouri Moseley’s granddaughter Patience Turner (Clark Backo) and newcomer Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip), who is introduced in this Thursday’s fall finale.

The group, along with Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster), joins forces in the Jan. 18 backdoor pilot to “kick some ass and tell a story that [is] in the Supernatural sphere, but will feel and play as much different than” the mothership series, Dabb described at San Diego Comic-Con.

The offshoot’s found-family has plenty of support from the long-running drama’s stars. “There’s a reason that this [spinoff] is hinging around them: because they were [fan] favorite characters on the show,” leading man Jensen Ackles said during TVLine’s set visit last month. “I know they’re favorite guests of [ours], and when they get to come on the show, it’s really fun for us.”

Scroll through the gallery above (or click here) for a sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Wayward Sisters.