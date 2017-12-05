TVLine Items: Alice Eve Joins Iron Fist, Laverne Cox Is Glam Host and More

Alice Eve (Star Trek: Into Darkness) has joined the cast of Marvel’s Iron Fist as… your guess is as good as ours.

The actress’ Season 2 role is not being disclosed, but perhaps there’s a hint to be found in this statement from executive producer Jeph Loeb: “[Alice Eve’s] exceptional talent brings an intrigue and danger to her character unlike anyone else.”

Eve recently appeared in the Black Mirror Season 3 episode “Nosedive.”

Iron Fist Season 2 will premiere on a yet-to-be-announced date on Netflix, with new showrunner Raven Metzner (Sleepy Hollow) at the helm.

* Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox will host Lifetime’s Kim Kardashian-produced makeup competition series Glam Masters, per The Hollywood Reporter. The actress will also serve as a judge alongside Kardashian’s longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, YouTube makeup expert Kandee Johnson and Marie Claire senior fashion editor Zanna Roberts Rassi.

* The premiere of the nature documentary series Planet Earth: Blue Planet II will air Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9/8c across BBC America, AMC, IFC, WE tv and SundanceTV. Watch a new trailer below:

* Will Smith will host National Geographic’s 10-episode event series One Strange Rock, from filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (mother!, Black Swan) and producer Jane Root (America: The Story of Us). The program, debuting in March 2018, takes viewers on an epic journey across the globe and into outer space. Check out a teaser: