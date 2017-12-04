Last Man on Earth Enlists Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester — 2018 FIRST LOOK

Spotted: Blair Waldorf wandering around the apocalypse in Givenchy couture.

Leighton Meester has booked a guest stint on Fox’s Last Man on Earth, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at the Gossip Girl vet’s surprisingly elegant debut. According to sources, Meester figures into the upcoming arc centered on new recurring cast member Fred Armisen, whose character was first introduced at the end of Sunday’s fall finale. Considering the fact that Armisen’s creepy-looking alter ego is currently holed up in an abandoned prison, and, as the above image makes pretty clear, Meester’s character is most definitely not, it’s probably safe to assume that she will appear via flashback.

TVLine first reported news of Armisen’s Last Man gig back in October. The SNL vet is slated to appear in roughly four episodes as Karl, a survivor with an interesting past. Meester, meanwhile, is booked for just one episode (set to air in early 2018).

Meester returns to the Fox fold after starring in last season’s short-lived period comedy Making History.

Last Man on Earth resumes its current fourth season on Sunday, Jan. 7.