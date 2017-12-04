Chris Pratt, Melissa McCarthy Set to Guest-Host Jimmy Kimmel This Week

Jimmy Kimmel is taking the week off… and getting some help from his A-list friends.

Chris Pratt and Melissa McCarthy will be among the guest hosts taking Kimmel’s spot behind the Jimmy Kimmel Live desk this week, ABC announced on Monday. (Kimmel will be spending the week at home with his family; his infant son had successful heart surgery earlier today.)

Pratt hosts tonight’s show, with guest Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and a performance by country star Chris Stapleton. (We’ll see if Pratt can do as good a job filling in for Kimmel as his Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence did last month.) black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross will host on Tuesday, with guests Mary J. Blige and author Amanda de Cadenet.

Neil Patrick Harris steps in to host on Wednesday, welcoming guests Vanessa Kirby (The Crown‘s Princess Margaret) and animal handler Jules Sylvester. McCarthy will finish up the week on Thursday, with guests Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water) and Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist).