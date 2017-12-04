House of Cards Update: Season 6 Will Carry On Without Kevin Spacey

It really is her turn.

Netflix has opted not to pull the plug on House of Cards in the wake of Kevin Spacey‘s abrupt termination and will instead refocus the series’ sixth and final season around Robin Wright‘s Claire Underwood. In an eerie bit of unintentional foreshadowing, Season 5 ended with Wright’s newly-installed POTUS looking into the camera and declaring, “It’s my turn.”

It’s not clear how Spacey’s Frank Underwood will be written out, but all signs point to the character suffering an off screen death.

The eight-episode farewell season will “bring closure of the show for fans,” said Netflix president Ted Sarandos, at a UBS conference, per Deadline.

Last month, Netflix stopped production of House of Cards‘ sixth season and severed its relationship with Spacey after several people — including Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp — accused the Oscar winner of sexual misconduct. Several past and present crew members of House of Cards told CNN that Spacey created a “toxic” work environment through alleged acts of sexual harassment and assault.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” Netflix said at the time. “We will continue to work with [producer Media Rights Capital] during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show​.”

Several weeks later, Media Rights Capital strongly hinted in a memo to House of Cards staffers that it intended to resume production in early 2018 sans Spacey.

Speaking of Spacey, the embattled actor “is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment” his rep said last month.