Altered Carbon: Netflix Dystopian Drama Gets Start Date — Watch Video

The minds behind Altered Carbon have really taken reduce, reuse, recycle to heart.

In the teaser trailer for the upcoming Netflix sci-fi drama — which we now know premieres Friday, Feb. 2 — a company called PsychASec informs us that “Centuries ago, mankind discovered a way to transfer consciousness into a new body, making death a mere inconvenience,” and promises that people now can “Live forever — in the body you deserve.”

Altered Carbon is based on Richard K. Morgan’s 2002 novel of the same name. Per the official logline, the dystopian series “is an intriguing story of murder, love, sex, and betrayal, set more than 300 years in the future. Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.”

The creepy promo gives us glimpses of the drama’s major players: Takeshi Kovacs (The Killing‘s Joel Kinnaman), the only surviving soldier left after an uprising against the new world order; Laurens Bancroft (The Following‘s James Purefoy), a rich man who reactivates Takeshi’s consciousness after centuries of Kovacs’ mind being “on ice…” as long as Takeshi can solve Bancroft’s own murder (confused yet?); and Quellcrist Falconer (Hamilton/One Life to Live‘s Renée Elise Goldsberry), Takeshi’s love interest and a “master strategist” leading a rebellion against the established order.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments: Will you stream Altered Carbon?