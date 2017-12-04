Alec Baldwin Talk Show Eyed at ABC

Get ready to hear lots of Alec Baldwin talking. (And not in that Donald Trump voice.)

The Emmy-winning actor is nearing a deal to host a talk show for ABC, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The untitled show would be based on Baldwin’s WNYC radio show and podcast “Here’s the Thing With Alec Baldwin,” where he interviews celebrities and newsmakers like Barbra Streisand and Bernie Sanders.

The deal for the ABC talk show isn’t officially done yet, but production is slated to get underway next week. No word yet on when it might air, but it could possibly slide into the post-Jimmy Kimmel Live late-night timeslot, replacing the long-running news program Nightline, or air as part of ABC’s daytime lineup, which includes unscripted talkers The View and The Chew.

A three-time Emmy winner, Baldwin currently hosts ABC’s Match Game revival and appears as President Trump on NBC’s Saturday Night Live — a performance that won him the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series earlier this year. Baldwin is also set to play Col. Nathan Jessup (the Jack Nicholson role) in NBC’s live production of A Few Good Men, airing next spring.

Would you tune in for an Alec Baldwin talk show? (Only if it involved a repeat performance of the “Schweddy Balls” sketch?) Cast your vote in the comments.