UnREAL: Breeda Wool's Faith to Return

UnREAL‘s all-star season just nailed down another Everlasting alum: Breeda Wool‘s Faith.

The actress will reprise her role in the far-off Season 4, Lifetime confirms to TVLine exclusively.

Longtime fans will remember Faith as the closeted, Christian, lesbian Everlasting contestant who came out during Season 1 of the show-within-a-show. She and her girlfriend, Amy, went on to star in a 10-episode web series released in 2017.

The first hint that Faith may return to her old stomping grounds came earlier this week, when Wool showed up in the background of series star Shiri Appleby’s Instagram story.

Since her last UnREAL stint, Wool has appeared on Midnight, Texas; Mr. Mercedes and Vice Principals.

Season 3 of the drama premieres Monday, Feb. 26, at 10/9c. Season 4, which was greenlit in July, will consist of eight episodes and will feature a cast that includes François Arnaud (Midnight, Texas), Natalie Hall (True Blood) and Alli Chung (Dark Matter), among others.