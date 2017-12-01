Stranger Things Renewed for Season 3

Prepare for a boatload of Goonies and Back to the Future references: Stranger Things has been renewed for Season 3, Netflix announced Friday. Series co-creators the Duffer Brothers previously confirmed that a potential third season would jump ahead a year (presumably) to 1985, when the aforementioned classics ruled the box office.

“Even if we wanted to hop into the action faster, we couldn’t,” Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our kids are aging. We can only write and produce the show so fast. They’re going to be almost a year older by the time we start shooting Season 3… [so] it forces you to do a time jump.”

The Duffer Brothers also hinted that Season 3 would feature a rematch between Mind Flyer and Eleven, telling THR that the shadow monster is “very much aware of the kids, and particularly Eleven. It had not encountered her and her powers until that final episode. Now it knows that she’s out there.”

Stranger Things‘ second season was, by all accounts, a smashing success. Although Netflix doesn’t release viewership data, Nielsen reported that a total of 15.8 million people watched the first episode during its first three days of availability (starting Oct. 27), putting it right on par with The Walking Dead‘s recent Live+3 DVR numbers.

Returning for Season 2 are series regulars Winona Ryder (Joyce, David Harbour (Jim), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Cara Buono (Karen), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Joe Keery (Steve), Dacre Montgomery (Billy), and Sadie Sink (Max).

There’s no word regarding Season 3’s episode count. For frame of reference, Seasons 1 and 2 consisted of 8 and 9 episodes, respectively.