The CW's Sabrina Series Moves to Netflix With Two-Season Order

If the denizens of Riverdale want to visit Sabrina the teenage witch, they’re going to have to go a long way: The show’s Sabrina-centric offshoot (formerly known as The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) has been picked up for two 10-episode seasons at Netflix, our sister site Deadline reports.

The now-untitled project — which was originally in development at The CW as a potential companion series to Riverdale — was likened to Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist in its tonality when it was announced in September.

Based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the show “reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft,” The CW’s description read. “This adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will pen the Netflix pilot, with Lee Toland Krieger on board to direct. Aguirre-Sacasa and Krieger will also serve as executive producers alongside Berlanti Prods.’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and Archie Comics’ Jon Goldwater.