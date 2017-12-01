Pretty Little Liars Video: Shay Mitchell Shares, Judges Her Audition Tape

Though we’re all excited to find out whether Shay Mitchell will appear in the upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff, it’s not Emily Fields’ future that the actress is thinking about at the moment.

Mitchell on Friday shared the audition tape she filmed for the then-ABC Family series in 2010, back when she was working as a waitress in Canada — and it’s kind of incredible.

Watching a young(er) Mitchell is fun, but the real joy of this video is the actress’ running commentary, including her thoughts on the only boy her character ever kissed during her seven seasons on the show. (“Do you guys remember Ben?”)

TVLine recently checked in with Mitchell about the possibility of Emily guest-starring in Freeform’s PLL: The Perfectionists, which stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish in their iconic roles from the original series.

“It’s just difficult with all of our schedules right now,” she said. “At the end of the day, regardless of whether I’m on it or not, I will 100-percent support the show and be a fan of it myself. We’re all just doing so many different things right now, so it’s hard to commit to something like that.”

In the meantime, you can catch Mitchell in the Lifetime thriller You, premiering sometime in 2018.

