Haters Back Off! Cancelled at Netflix

Maybe the haters were right after all: Netflix has cancelled the comedy Haters Back Off! after two seasons, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

Based on Colleen Ballinger’s YouTube videos, Haters Back Off! starred Ballinger as the hopelessly deluded Miranda Sings, a young performer with no discernible talent who nonetheless dreams of superstardom. The Office alum Angela Kinsey co-starred as Miranda’s mother Bethany, with Eastbound & Down‘s Steve Little playing Miranda’s uncle Jim. Comedian Matt Besser (Fresh Off the Boat, Parks and Recreation) joined the cast in Season 2 as Miranda’s estranged dad.

Ballinger seemingly confirmed the news on Friday with an emoji-only tweet:

Haters Back Off! debuted in October 2016, with a second season debuting last month on Netflix. Today’s cancellation caps the show’s two-season run at a total of 16 episodes.

Two other Netflix series did receive some good news from the streaming service this week, though: Stranger Things was renewed earlier today for a third season, and the crime drama Mindhunter earned a second season on Thursday.

Will you miss Haters Back Off!? Or were you a hater all along? Share your reaction to the cancellation in the comments.