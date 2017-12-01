Alan Cumming's Instinct, Biblical Comedy Get CBS Premiere Dates

CBS on Friday announced the premiere dates for a pair of (very different) series premiering in early 2018.

First up is the new comedy Living Biblically, previously known as By the Book. Premiering Monday, Feb. 26 (9:30/8:30c), the series stars Jay R. Ferguson (The Real O’Neals) as Chip Curry, a man who decides to start living his life strictly according to the teachings of the Bible. Living Biblically also stars Lindsey Kraft (Getting On), Ian Gomez (Cougar Town), David Krumholtz (The Deuce), Tony Rock (All of Us) and Camryn Manheim (The Practice).

Then there’s Instinct, a new drama starring Alan Cumming (The Good Wife) as Dr. Dylan Reinhart, a celebrated author and college professor — who also happens to be a former CIA operative. Dr. Reinhart finds himself sucked back into his old life when an NYPD detective (Shameless‘ Bojana Novakovic) needs his help to stop a serial killer who’s using his first book as a guide. Instinct, which premieres Sunday, March 11 (8 pm) also stars Daniel Ings (The Crown), Naveen Andrews (Lost) and Sharon Leal (Supergirl).

The premiere dates for returning dramas Code Black and Elementary will be announced at a later date.

