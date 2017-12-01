CBS Pits Celeb Big Brother vs. Olympics, Sets Date for 30th Amazing Race

CBS’ first celebrity edition of Big Brother will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8/7c, airing multiple episodes per week as an “alternative” of sorts to the Winter Olympics coverage over on another network.

The special edition’s “concentrated run,” as previously reported, will include the reality competition’s signature Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions, as well as live evictions. Julie Chen will of course host; the sure-to-be-fascinating cast is still TBA.

Also on the reality front, CBS has set a premiere for the 30th running of The Amazing Race, which steps off the starting line on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The Emmy-winning globe trot will air at 8 pm its first five weeks, before moving to 9 pm once Celebrity Big Brother opens its doors. (Also: TAR will are double episodes on Jan. 24, Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.)

SEAL Team and Criminal Minds both return from the Christmas break on Jan. 3, but will be preempted by TAR where suggested above.

Once Big Brother and Amazing Race wrap their runs, Survivor: Fiji will launch on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 pm (with a two-hour opener).

A premiere for Undercover Boss Season 9 will be announced at a later date.