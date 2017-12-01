Arrow Photos: Oliver and Felicity's Official Wedding Is Well-Attended

Here comes the bride, again, in photos from the next episode of The CW’s Arrow. Arrow Season 6 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

In the Season 6 episode “Irreconcilable Differences, Quentin is kidnapped by Black Siren and Cayden James, who are looking to trade Lance’s life for a weapon of mass destruction. Oliver and Team Arrow thus must figure out a way to save Lance while still keeping the city safe.

But before any of that oh-so-serious nastiness, it would seem, friends and family (Mama Smoak and The Calculator included) make time to properly toast the newlyweds, as they make extra-official that which Diggle officiated just days ago at the close of the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event.

