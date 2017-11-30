MINDHUNTER Renewed for Season 2

Hey Jonathan Groff, you better brush up on your glaring: Netflix has renewed MINDHUNTER for a second season, TVLine has learned.

The ’70s-set psychological thriller — starring Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv as serial-killer behavioral analysts — dropped its 10-episode first season in October, drawing mostly positive reviews. In a recent interview with Billboard.com, exec producer David Fincher revealed that Season 2 would primarily center on the infamous Atlanta child murders, in which nearly 30 African-American children, teens, and young adults were kidnapped and killed between 1979 and 1981.

The Season 1 finale also seemed to set the stage for a larger storyline involving real-life sociopath Dennis Rader (aka The BTK Killer).

In addition to Groff, McCallany and Torv, returning cast members include Hannah Gross (who plays the on-again/off-again girlfriend of Groff’s Agent Ford) and Cameron Britton (aka serial killer Ed Kemper).

There’s no official word regarding Season 2’s episode count.