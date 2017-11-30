Matt Lauer Breaks Silence In Wake of NBC Firing: 'I Am Embarrassed and Ashamed,' Calls Some Claims 'Untrue'

Recently ousted Today show anchor Matt Lauer has issued a statement regarding sexual harassment allegations that led NBC News to terminate his employment.

His statement, which was shared in full by Today‘s Savannah Guthrie at the top of Thursday’s broadcast, reads as follows:

There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.

Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.

Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.

A statement from Matt Lauer: “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions…” pic.twitter.com/f93rHXqKQD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 30, 2017

In the wake of his NBC firing on Wednesday, a bombshell report published by our sister site Variety detailed Lauer’s sexually charged workplace behavior, with more than 10 current and former employees speaking out anonymously as they recalled a litany of inappropriate comments and actions. Those allegations included gifting a co-worker a sex toy and exposing himself to a fellow employee.