TVLine Items: Good Omens First Look at Jon Hamm, The Oath Trailer and More

Jon Hamm is looking positively angelic in Amazon’s forthcoming adaptation of the Neil Gaiman/Terry Pratchett fantasy novel Good Omens.

As previously reported, the Mad Men alum will assume the role of archangel Gabriel. The photo below, released on Thursday, features our first glimpse of Hamm as God’s impeccably dressed messenger.

Good Omens is set to premiere in 2019.

* Crackle’s 10-episode drama The Oath, starring Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), will premiere on Thursday, March 8. Check out the teaser trailer below:

* Fox’s A Christmas Story Live! (airing Sunday, Dec. 17) has cast Ken Jeong (Dr. Ken) as both a Christmas tree salesman and a restaurant owner, and David Alan Grier (The Carmichael Show) as Santa Claus — presumably of the Mall Santa variety. In addition, boy band PRETTYMUCH will perform as the Hohman Indiana carolers.

* CBS has given a straight-to-series order to Blood & Treasure, a 13-episode action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. The show is slated to debut in summer 2019.

* USA Network is developing a limited series about former President Ronald Reagan, executive-produced by David Rambo (Empire) and Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis, our sister site Deadline reports.