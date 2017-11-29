SMILF Renewed for Season 2

Showtime is infatuated with SMILF: The premium cabler has renewed the freshman comedy for a second season just four episodes into its run.

The semi-autobiographical series, created by, starring and executive-produced by Frankie Shaw, follows Bridgette Bird, a working-class single mother whose desires for relationships, sex and a career take a backseat to raising her son, whose name is — wait for it! — Larry Bird. Rosie O’Donnell co-stars as Bridgette’s mom Tutu, while Nashville‘s Connie Britton recurs.

“From its first episode, the refreshingly honest point of view of SMILF broke through with audiences, the press and on social media,” Gary Levine, President of Programming at Showtime, said in a statement. “Frankie Shaw is a creative force to be reckoned with and we love having her on Showtime. Her show is funny and forthright, pointed and poignant, irreverent and relevant, all at once. We can’t wait to see where Frankie takes SMILF next season.”

SMILF wraps its first season on Sunday, Dec. 31 — aka New Year’s Eve — at 10/9c. Viewers will be able to watch the finale ahead of its holiday airdate both online and on-demand beginning Friday, Dec. 29.

TVLine readers gave the SMILF premiere an average grade of “B-“ — are you watching? Excited about the renewal?