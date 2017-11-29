Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan Reveals Why She Reached Out to Lauren Graham Before Cameras Rolled

Now that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan has entered the fast-talking world of Amy Sherman-Palladino series, she has a whole new appreciation for the quantity and quality of rapid-fire dialogue that Lauren Graham nailed for so long on Gilmore Girls. Frankly, “I’m surprised she’s still with us,” Brosnahan jokes, adding that “I did reach out to her before we started shooting… and said, ‘Hey, do you have any advice?'”

In the latest edition of the TVLine Podcast, the House of Cards Emmy nominee not only reveals to Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello how Graham responded to her cry for help, she shares why she felt like she was the right actress to play the titular housewife-turned-stand-up comic in Amazon’s fizzy, ’50s-set dramedy (Season 1 is streaming now), how researching the role turned her into something of an eBay junkie, and why she started her final audition blurting out “Don’t touch me” and ended it with her shoes off. (Oh, get your mind out of the gutter — it’s not one of those stories, people!)

