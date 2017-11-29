Matt Lauer Gave Co-Worker Sex Toy, Exposed Himself to Employee, Plus 4 More Bombshells in Variety Report

In the wake of Matt Lauer’s surprising firing Wednesday, several NBC employees who worked with the Today host have come forward to offer our sister site Variety details on his sexually charged workplace behavior.

Fearing professional repercussions, more than 10 current and former employees spoke to Variety anonymously as they recalled a litany of inappropriate comments and actions on Lauer’s part over the years. These include:

* Gifting a sex toy to a female colleague, along with “an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her”

* Asking another female co-worker to come to his office, where he exposed his penis to her and then castigated her for not taking part in a sexual act

* Repeatedly texting and saying risque comments regarding women’s bodies and looks

* Engaging in a game called “F–k, marry, kill” in which he’d describe which of his female co-hosts he’d want to sleep with

* Making use of a “button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up” in order to sexually harass women he summoned to his office, secure that no one would walk in on them

* Habitually inviting female NBC employees to his hotel room while covering the Olympic games in various cities

In a memo released by NBC News Wednesday, chairman Andrew Lack noted that the network had “received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer” and that “while it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

The NBC employees Variety spoke to challenged this statement, saying they’d brought complaints about Lauer’s behavior to network executives who did nothing to curb the actions of their highest profile news personality on a highly lucrative and well-rated show. (NBC News did not comment on Variety‘s story, and the site reports that Lauer could not be reached for comment.)