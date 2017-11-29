The Flash Casts HTGAWM Alum in Recurring Role of Mind-Reading Meta

Looks like Flash foe The Thinker has a mind reader among his arsenal of recently manufactured metas.

How to Get Away With Murder alum Kendrick Sampson has been cast in the recurring Season 4 role of Dominic Lanse, a TSA agent who apparently was among the dozen bus passengers doused with dark matter and now possesses the ability to read other people’s thoughts — thus earning him the sobriquet of Brainstorm, our sister site Deadline reports.

Sampson will make his debut in the superhero series’ fall finale, airing Tuesday, Dec. 5; see photo at right.

In addition to his run as HTGAWM‘s Caleb, Sampson’s TV credits include The Vampire Diaries, Fox’s Gracepoint and, most recently, Showtime’s White Famous.

