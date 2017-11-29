TVLine Items: Lost Vet Joins FTWD, Saoirse Ronan's SNL Promo and More

Maggie Grace has something to fear.

The Lost alumna has joined the cast of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead as a series regular for Season 4, the network announced on Wednesday.

No details about Grace’s role were disclosed.

Following Lost, Grace had an arc on Californication and guest-starred on Masters of Sex. She was also set to play the lead role of ER residency director Leanne on Code Black before exiting the medical pilot for creative reasons.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Check out a new promo for this week’s Saturday Night Live, hosted by Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan:

* Hulu has acquired the exclusive SVOD rights to ABC’s Designated Survivor, as well as the complete seasons of Revenge, Shadowhunters, Marvel’s Agent Carter, Blossom, The Catch, Bunheads, Cougar Town and Perception.

* NBC has set premiere dates for three unscripted series: The Wall (Monday, Jan. 1 at 8/7c), Better Late Than Never (special preview on Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 pm following The Voice; two-hour premiere on Monday, Jan. 1 at 9 pm) and Ellen’s Game of Games (special preview on Monday, Dec. 18 at 10 pm following The Voice; series debut on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 8 pm).

* Netflix has released a trailer for the Black Mirror Season 4 episode “Black Museum,” debuting later this year: