Elementary Season 6 Expanded to 21 Episodes

Expanding Elementary‘s Season 6 episode count in the wake of a freshman CBS drama cratering is… logical, my dear Watson.

The Eye network has upped the procedural’s midseason run from 13 episodes to a full-ish 21, our sister site Deadline reports. The order comes on the heels of CBS announcing that the Jeremy Piven-fronted freshman drama Wisdom of the Crowd would not be producing more than its initial 13 episodes.

RELATEDWisdom of the Crowd Cancelled Amid Jeremy Piven Sexual Assault Scandal

Wisdom of the Crowd premiered on Oct. 1 to 8.8 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, but went fractional in the demo with its fifth episode. To date, it is averaging 7.4 million viewers and a 1.0 rating. Among CBS dramas, it only outrates Scorpion and MacGyver (both averaging 0.8 this fall) and fellow Sunday series Madam Secretary (0.7).

Want scoop on Elementary, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.