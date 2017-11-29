Ratings: Legends Hits 1-Year Highs With Crossover, VS Fashion Show Goes Low

Part 3 of The CW’s Arrowverse crossover event on Tuesday night drew 2.74 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, hitting and tying The Flash‘s best numbers since its season opener.

The “Crisis on Earth-X” finale then did 2.76 mil and a 0.9, nearly doubling Legends‘ week-ago outing to mark that show’s best numbers since last year’s “Invasion!” crossover. Arrowverse Crossover vs. Justice League Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

All told, “Crisis on Earth-X’ averaged 2.7 mil/0.9 (in fast nationals) versus last year’s 3.7 mil/1.3. TVLine readers gave the four-show, two-night event an average grade of “A-.”

Elsewhere….

CBS | Rudolph (8 mil/1.8) slipped 15 and 22 percent from last year’s first outing. Leading out of an NCIS rerun (7.8 mil/1.0), this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (5 mil/1.5) dropped 25 and 29 percent to all-time lows.

NBC | The Voice (10.5 mil/1.8) ticked up week-to-week, while This Is Us (10.8 mil/2.7) rose 16 percent and two tenths with its fall finale to its best numbers since Oct. 10 and Oct. 24. Chicago Med (7.9 mil/1.3) was steady in the demo.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (5 mil/1.) was flat, while The Mick (2.7 mil/0.8) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.7 mil/0.7) each ticked up.

