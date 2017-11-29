American Gods EPs Bryan Fuller and Michael Green Exit Ahead of Season 2

Perhaps this is the reason American Gods‘ second season has yet to begin production: Co-showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green have departed the Starz drama, TVLine has confirmed.

According to Deadline, the pair — who are rumored to have left due to creative differences with producer Freemantle over the length and direction of Season 2 — informed the cast of their departure today. The site reports that Neil Gaiman, whose award-winning novel inspired the series, may come on board as a co-showrunner. Deadline also notes that most of Season 2’s scripts have been written.

RELATEDAmerican Gods EPs Reveal the Novel Characters Cut From Season 1

Starz renewed American Gods last May less than three weeks after the launch of Season 1. At the time, Starz programming president Carmi Zlotnik said Fuller, Green and Gaiman “have evolved the art form of television narratively, structurally and graphically with American Gods, and we’re thrilled to be working again with these artists as they continue to build the worlds and wars of the gods.”

Starz has yet to officially comment on the duo’s departure.

The news comes roughly a year after Fuller parted ways with another ambitious series: CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery. His involvement in American Gods was cited as one of the reasons for his exit.