MacGyver Casts Garrett Morris — What Voodoo Will He Do in New Orleans?

Garrett Morris will know everything about New Orleans — and also a bit about one of MacGyver‘s team members — when he visits the CBS drama this season.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the SNL vet and 2 Broke Girls alum will guest-star in an early 2018 episode as the proprietor of “Willy’s House of Voodoo,” a small, chintzy tourist-trap shop in New Orleans. Keeping his eyes peeled and his ear to the ground, Willy knows everything that’s going on with everyone in New Orleans. What’s more, he and Jack (played George Eads) share a bit of a “contentious history.”

Back from its Thanksgiving break, MacGyver resumes Season 2 this Friday at 8/7c with the episode “CD-ROM + Hoagie Foil,” in which Mac and the team track Indonesian mercenaries who are transporting stolen nerve gas, Jack confronts Elwood (guest star Billy Baldwin) about Riley, and Bozer is pushed to his limit in spy school.

Want more scoop on MacGyver, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.