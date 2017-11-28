Dynasty Casts Nicollette Sheridan as Alexis Carrington — First Look

The CW’s Dynasty reboot has found its Alexis Carrington — and she comes direct from Wisteria Lane.

Nicollette Sheridan, who famously portrayed Edie Britt on ABC’s Desperate Housewives, is joining the cast of Dynasty as the mother of all troublemakers, TVLine has learned. Per the network, Alexis “will return unexpectedly to [Blake, Fallon and Steven’s] world, challenging Blake’s marriage to Cristal, seeking to reunite with her children and fighting to claim what is hers.” (In other words, lots of drama.)

This marks Sheridan’s first gig on a TV show since she departed Desperate Housewives in 2009. Prior to her five-season stint on the ABC drama, Sheridan was a series regular on the primetime soap Knots Landing.

“There are certainly Easter eggs along the way until her grand entrance,” executive producer Sallie Patrick recently told TVLine of Alexis, a role made famous by Joan Collins in the original series. “What we like is that we know when she’s coming. I’m not sure they knew their timing of her [on the original Dynasty], so she was really absent from the first year. When she did show up, it was a huge twist and a great surprise. Since we live in a world that already knows about Alexis and knows about Joan Collins, we thought it’d be fun to build up that wonderful, delicious character before her grand entrance. We can only bring her in once, so we’re taking our time to figure it out.”

The question is: Was that time well spent? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Sheridan’s casting below.