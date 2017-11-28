Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Dove Cameron Teases Season 5 Mystery Role

Dove Cameron has landed a Marvel-ous new TV gig.

The Disney Channel alumna (Liv & Maddie, Descendants) will appear in the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., she teased Tuesday in an Instagram video. Unfortunately, she was whisked away — by Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg), naturally — before she could reveal any more details about her role:

@marvel @agentsofshield ⚔️ A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

–

TVLine has since confirmed that the actress is indeed set to appear on the Marvel series, though of course no details were made available.



S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5 returns this Friday at 8/7c, with a two-hour premiere, before settling into its new, Fridays-at-9 time slot. Got thoughts/speculation on Cameron’s role?

