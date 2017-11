CBS is rewarding two of its sophomore comedies: Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts have both received full-season orders, bringing each show’s episode count to 21, the network announced on Monday.

The Nov. 13 Season 2 premiere of the Matt LeBlanc-fronted Man With a Plan averaged 6.5 million viewers with live +7-day ratings.

Superior Donuts, which returned on Oct. 30, is averaging 5.77 million viewers with delayed viewing.

Man With a Plan airs Mondays at 8:30/7:30c, followed by Donuts at 9 pm.