TVLine Items: John Stamos Joins You, Grand Tour Celeb Guests and More

John Stamos is coming between Penn Badgley and the object of his obsession.

The Scream Queens and Fuller House star will recur on Lifetime’s upcoming psychological thriller You, from executive producers Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Arrow) and Sera Gamble (The Magicians, Supernatural), our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the Caroline Kepnes novel, the series follows bookstore owner Joe (Gossip Girl vet Badgley), who becomes obsessed with aspiring writer Beck (Once Upon a Time‘s Elizabeth Lail) and uses social media to keep tabs on her and remove any possible obstacles to their romance. Stamos will play Dr. Nicky, a fixture in Beck’s life, much to Joe’s dismay.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Amazon’s The Grand Tour will welcome the following guests for Season 2’s “Celebrity Face Off” segment: Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Dominic Cooper (Preacher), David Hasselhoff (America’s Got Talent) and Ricky Wilson (The Voice UK), among others. Grand Tour returns Friday, Dec. 8.

* The Last Post, from executive producer Peter Moffat (BBC’s Criminal Justice, which inspired HBO’s The Night Of), will debut Friday, Dec. 22 on Amazon Prime. The BBC One drama explores the lives of Royal Military Police officers and their families in Yemen during the social and political unrest of the mid-sixties. Watch a trailer below:

* Netflix has released a trailer for the Black Mirror Season 4 episode “Crocodile,” which airs in 2018.

* Veteran journalist Jeff Glor will take the reins as the new anchor of CBS Evening News, beginning Dec. 4.