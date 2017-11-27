Original Jersey Shore Cast Reuniting for Family Vacation Series in 2018

A familiar situation is brewing in the Garden State.

MTV on Monday announced that (most of) the stars of Jersey Shore — Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — will return for a special reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in 2018.

New episodes of Floribama Shore, the latest Shore offshoot, air Mondays at 10/9c on MTV.

Will you join the OGs on their Family Vacation? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.