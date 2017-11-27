Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life DVD Video: A Dozen-Plus Cameos in Under 90 Seconds — Which Was Your Fave?

The Gilmore Girls revival is the gift that keeps on giving — and, on Nov, 28, that will be the case quite literally. On Tuesday — which is pretty much one year to the day that Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life made its debut on Netflix — the four 90-minute installments will be available for purchase on DVD and Blu-ray.

While the two-disc set does not boast any “bonus” material, the 90-second cameo-themed highlight reel above — featuring glimpses of such Stars Hollow MVPs as Melissa McCarthy’s Sookie, Milo Ventimiglia’s Jess, Liza Weil’s Paris and Jared Padalecki’s Dean — was created specifically to promote this week’s DVD release. (Hey, it’s something!)

Leading lady Lauren Graham previously described McCarthy’s 11th hour return was “the final piece of the puzzle,” adding, “It was so important to me that she was part of this.” On the day the Lorelai-Sookie reunion scene was shot, Graham recalled being “a complete mess… That was near the end of filming and I thought I [already] cried every tear that I had. And to be there with her and click back into our genuine friendship and also our Stars Hollow friendship was… really mind-blowing.”

