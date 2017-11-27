Fergie Tapped to Host Fox's The Four

Fox is minding its (Black Eyed) Ps and Qs, adding pop singer Fergie as host of the upcoming reality singing competition The Four: Battle for Stardom , TVLine has learned.

The six-episode event starts Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8/7c.

In a statement, the Grammy winner said she was “very excited and proud” to emcee the American Idol and Voice competitor, adding, “This is a unique and modern show format that I believe will set the standard for the next generation of singing competition series on TV. I am looking forward to being by the contestants’ sides during what could be the most important performances of their lives.”

As previously announced, the show’s panel of experts consists of DJ Khaled, Season “Diddy” Combs, Meghan Trainor and record label exec Charlie Walk. The series, adapted from an Israeli format, begins with four finalists already culled from a national talent search. Those singers then go up against newcomers each week, with the challengers hoping to knock one of the quartet out of his or her spot. The last singer in the competition wins… career guidance from Coombs & Co. As well as status as one of iHeartRadio’s “On the Verge” artists.

The artist formerly known as Stacy Ann Ferguson has been a host on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Secrest for several years.

