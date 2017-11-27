Arrowverse Crossover Launches New 'Ship: Do You Have 'Dance' Fever?

It turns out the best way to get over an ex is to cross over to someone else.

My poor attempt at a play on words aside, this is exactly what Supergirl‘s Alex Danvers found herself doing during the first night of The CW’s four-way Arrowverse event “Crisis on Earth-X,” as she woke up in bed with none other than Legends of Tomorrow‘s Sara Lance. But rather than basking in the afterglow of her rehearsal dinner conquest, Alex snuck out (or so she thought!) while Sara was still asleep.

“I had a one-night stand,” a hungover Alex later revealed to her giggling sister, outside the church where The Flash‘s Barry and Iris were about to be wed. “It’s such a guy thing to do. I’m a horrible, terrible guy!” Despite Kara’s insistence that Alex was merely a “healthy, single lady” who had a “really great time at a wedding,” she continued to beat herself up throughout the episode.

Even Sara attempted — albeit briefly — to snap Alex out of her funk, asking, “This isn’t going to be a thing, right?” But it was no use.

“This was all kinds of wrong,” Alex said. “Waking up with a strange woman in a strange bed — I have never had a one-night stand before. And this whole thing has got me spinning. What if I made a huge mistake? I know I want to have kids, but Maggie was real. What we had was real. I chose to let her go. I chose that. What was I thinking?”

To their credit, Chyler Leigh (who plays Alex) and Caity Lotz (Sara) knew that fans might have mixed reactions to their characters’ latest romantic development, just as they did when Alex split from Maggie or when Sara parted ways with Nyssa.

“We hope that you guys understand that we are not writing these things,” Lotz said during an Instagram video she and Leigh posted just as they were wrapping the crossover. “Whatever happens in these shows is not necessarily up to us, and sometimes it’s determined by a lot of factors.” The actresses acknowledged that the show’s romantic twists are out of their, and sometimes even the writers’, control. “I know you guys love Nyssa and Sara together, and so do I!” Lotz added.

She continued, “Sometimes there are a lot of factors that go into it. Like when Katrina Law, who plays Nyssa, she got booked on another show…. And while the writers want to serve the best story that they can serve, they’re also limited by people’s availability. It’s not like we don’t care, or the writers don’t care, or that they’re trying to be insensitive to the ‘ships that you guys like. And we also know that these LGBT ships are very, very important to people — as they should be.”

Given the usual distance between the characters — two shows, two Earths and countless time periods — it’s unlikely that Alex and Sara’s fling will last beyond this week’s crossover. But the women do have an extremely meaningful conversation in Part 3 (airing Tuesday at 8/7c) about their well-tested relationships with Maggie and Nyssa, as well as their love for their sisters — in the midst of kicking all kinds of Nazi butt, side-by-side — that makes it all worthwhile.

