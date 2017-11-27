Mrs. Maisel's Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino Riff on Emma Stone's Nostrils, Lauren Graham's Emmy Snub, Second Gilmore Revival's 'New Shape'

Time flies when you’re having a no-holds-barred convo with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, which is the reason the latest episode of The TVLine Podcast clocks in at a record-shattering 45 minutes.

During the wide-ranging Q&A, which took place Monday morning at TVLine’s New York headquarters, I lightly grilled Team Palladino about their sumptuous new Amazon dramedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (available Nov. 29). The eight-episode period piece — which has already been renewed for a second season — stars House of Cards‘ Rachel Brosnahan as “an Upper West Side housewife who gets sucked into the Greenwich Village comedy scene,” explains AS-P, before bluntly adding, “This is not a woman that broadcast television would have any interest in.”

Amy and Dan go on to reveal how Mrs. Maisel benefited from HBO’s “decision to f–k” over Vinyl,” share details of Brosnahan’s slam-dunk casting, and explain why they will never shoot any of the series’ performers in an extreme close-up (see the headline of this story for a clue as to why).

And, yes, I also addressed the elephant in the gazebo: The status of a possible second Gilmore Girls revival, a project they are now contractually allowed to pursue. And should they decide to exercise the “Gilmore clause” in their Amazon deal, Daniel shares that their next trip to Stars Hollow would not be in the form of four mini movies (a-la A Year in the Life). “It’s going to be a different format,” he teases. “It’s going to take some new shape.”

And before all was said and done, I broached the other elephant in the gazebo — you know, the one that robbed Lauren Graham of a long overdue Emmy nomination. AS-P calls the snub “the one heartbreaking” aspect of last year’s revival.

