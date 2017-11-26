Miss Universe 2017: Which Country Snatched the Crown From France?

The 66th annual Miss Universe pageant was broadcast Sunday on Fox — yet for the 66th consecutive year, every single contestant inexplicably hailed from the same planet. (Rigged much?)

Steve Harvey and supermodel Ashley Graham shared hosting duties for the three-hour live event, which was filmed at Planet Hollywood’s AXIS Theater in Las Vegas, with running commentary provided by Carson Kressley and pageant pro Lu Sierra. On hand to judge were Wendy Fitzwilliam (Miss Universe 1998), E!’s Ross Mathews, Top Model‘s Jay Manuel, Fox Sports’ Megan Olivi, YouTube’s Lele Pons, and Pia Wurtzbach (Miss Universe 2015).

And because no live television would be complete without a little music, Fergie and Rachel Platten took the stage for a pair of performances throughout the night.

(Fun fact: When Fox referred to this year’s pageant as the biggest one yet, it wasn’t exaggerating. Sunday’s main event featured 92 contestants, the largest number since Miss Universe 2011 and 2012, during which 89 women vied for the crown.)

Speaking of this year’s contestants, let’s see how the top 10 shook out…

* The bottom five, in alphabetical order: Monalysa Alcântara (Brazil), Lauren Howe (Canada), Rachel Peters (Philippines), Sofía del Prado (Spain) and Kára McCullough (United States)

* Fifth and fourth place, once again in alphabetical order: Maria Poonlertlarp (Thailand) and Keysi Sayago (Venezuela)

* Third place: Davina Bennett (Jamaica)

* Second place: Laura Gonzalez (Colombia)

Which means that Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa is the new Miss Universe! Your thoughts, if any, on her victory? Drop ’em in a comment below.