Timeless Enlists Michael Rady to Recur as WWI Soldier Rescued by [Spoiler]

Timeless fans, we have our first bit of casting news for Season 2.

Michael Rady — who most recently appeared in arcs on UnREAL and Jane the Virgin — will recur on the NBC drama as Nicholas Keynes, an American soldier in World War I, TVLine has learned.

After getting badly injured during battle, Keynes is carried to a farmhouse, where he is cared for by Emma (Annie Wersching) and Carol (Susanna Thompson), who want to save his life. Though he seems helpless at first, Keynes is much more formidable than he initially appears.

Rady — who makes his debut in the Season 2 premiere — first shared the news of his casting on Instagram:

Day at the office. #timelessseason2 @nbctimeless A post shared by Michael Rady (@michaeljrady) on Nov 17, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

Rady’s many TV credits include Intelligence, Emily Owens M.D., The Mentalist, House of Lies, Melrose Place and Greek.

Timeless was renewed for a 10-episode second season in May, just days after NBC cancelled the time-traveling drama. The show does not yet have a return date, but spring or summer 2018 were floated as likely Season 2 launch periods by creators Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan.

Timeless fans, what do you make of Rady’s mysterious character? Rather intriguing, isn’t he?