DWTS Season 26 Twist Revealed

Dancing With the Stars this spring will clear the dance floor of former sitcom stars, Bachelor contestants and one-hit wonders, instead fielding its first all-athletes edition for Season 26.

Co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews first made the announcement during Tuesday’s Season 25 finale, during which — spoiler alert! — Jordan Fisher and dance pro Lindsay Arnold took home the Mirrorball Trophy. The 10 athletes set to compete in this spring’s cycle will be revealed at a later date.

It’s no surprise that DWTS would test the waters with a season consisting of all sportsmen and women. In its 25-season history, 10 of its champions have come from the world of sports, including former football players Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward, Donald Driver and Rashad Jennings, Olympic gold medalists Apolo Anton Ohno, Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, Meryl Davis and Laurie Hernandez, and race car driver Hélio Castroneves.

