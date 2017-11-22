Ratings: DWTS Hits Finale Low, Chicago Med Ticks Up With This Is Us Lead-In

Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday night closed out Season 25 with 9.2 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, marking its second-smallest finale audience ever (trailing only Season 24) while hitting a demo low for a Mirrorball Trophy ceremony.

Opening ABC’s night, The Middle (6 mil/1.3) and Fresh Off the Boat (4.3 mil/1.1) were steady.

Elsewhere…

NBC | The Voice (9.3 mil/1.7) slipped three tenths week-to-week, while This Is Us (9.3 mil/2.5) dipped one tenth. Chicago Med (finally) opened Season 3 with 6.2 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, improving in the demo versus both Season 2’s average (6.7 mil/1.2, leading out of low-rated Thursday sitcoms) and finale (7 mil/1.2).

THE CW | The Flash (2.2 mil/0.8) slipped two tenths, Legends (1.5 mil/0.5) was steady.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (3.9 mil/1.0), The Mick (2.2 mil/0.7) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.7 mil/0.6) were steady.

CBS | NCIS (12.5 mil/1.4) dipped a tenth in the demo and Bull (9 mil/1.1) was steady, though both shows dipped to their second-smallest audiences ever. New Orleans (7.9 mil/0.9) slipped 19 percent and two tenths to hit and tie series lows.

