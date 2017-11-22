Chicago Med Casts Teen Wolf Vet as Ethan's Troublemaker Sister

Chicago Med is pulling back the curtain on Dr. Ethan Choi’s family life — but the doc may wish it had remain closed.

Teen Wolf alumna Arden Cho will recur during Season 3 of the NBC drama as Ethan’s party-girl adopted sister Emily, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Emily is a semi-professional gambler who bankrolls her high-stakes betting by cozying up to rich men. She’s fun, likable, energetic, and extremely unpredictable. (Something tells us Ethan’s tolerance level for his sis will be decidedly low.)

RELATED Chicago P.D. Stages Fire Stakeout for 100th-Episode Crossover Event

In addition to dealing with his handful of a sibling, Ethan will also forge a workplace romance with nurse April Sexton. The newbie couple will struggle with the question of, “How do you navigate a relationship when your loved one is your boss or your underling?” co-showrunner Diane Frolov recently teased to TVLine.

Med airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.