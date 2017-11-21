Fox's The Resident Gets NFL-Boosted Launch Before Monday Time Slot Debut

Fox aims to give The Resident strong vitals out of the gate, slotting the medical drama’s debut for Sunday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c, where it will lead out of the network’s coverage of the NFC Championship game.

The Resident will makes its regular time slot premiere the following night, Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 pm, where it will succeed The Gifted.

The Gifted, which was always capped at a 13-episode freshman run, airs its two-hour season finale on Jan. 15.

Following the final years of a young doctor’s training, The Resident promises to “rip back the curtain to reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country.”

The freshman series stars Matt Czuchry (The Good Wife), Emily VanCamp (Revenge), Manish Dayal (Halt and Catch Fire), Moran Atias (Tyrant), Melina Kanakaredes (CSI: NY), Bruce Greenwood (The People v. O.J. Simpson), Merrin Dungey (Alias) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (Billions).

As previously reported of Fox’s midseason plans, The X-Files will return Wednesday, Jan. 3, leading into the new series 9-1-1, while the singing competition The Four will debut Thursday, Jan. 4.