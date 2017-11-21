Ratings: The Gifted Dips to New Lows, Good Doctor Eyes First Win Over Voice

Fox’s The Gifted with its eighth episode delivered 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, dipping on both counts to new series lows.

Leading into that, Lucifer (3.3 mil/0.9) also ticked down.

NBC’s The Voice (9.1 mil/1.7) placed second to ABC’s The Good Doctor in the demo, as it slipped three tenths to regularly-scheduled season lows. The Brave (4.7 mil/0.9) ended its fall run down a tick.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supergirl (1.91 mil/0.5) and Valor (1 mil/0.2) were steady.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars (10.4 mil/1.5) is currently up week-to-week but well shy of last fall’s finale Part 1 (12 mil/1.8). The Good Doctor (10.3 mil/1.9) again held steady and, if the numbers hold, bested The Voice for its first-ever Monday demo win.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, Kevin Can Wait (6.7 mil/1.4), Man With a Plan (6 mil/1.2), Superior Donuts (5.2 mil/1.0) and Scorpion (5 mil/0.9) all were up, while 9JKL (4.4 mil/0.8) was flat.

